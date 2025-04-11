Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.70. Orla Mining shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 206,844 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLA

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,060.94 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 67.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 118,961 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 421,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 74,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.