Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 6323054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,997,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,333,000 after acquiring an additional 586,626 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,360,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,246,000 after buying an additional 8,051,379 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after buying an additional 1,588,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 6,335,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,154,000 after buying an additional 2,151,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.