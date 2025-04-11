Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Posts Earnings Results

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (41.75) (($0.54)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Biomedica had a negative net margin of 145.98% and a negative return on equity of 202.50%.
Oxford Biomedica Trading Up 0.2 %
LON OXB opened at GBX 279 ($3.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £296.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of GBX 187.83 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 455 ($5.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 319.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 379.08.
Oxford Biomedica Company Profile
One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Biomedica
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Greenbrier: Don’t Buy It For Revenue Growth—Buy It For Margin
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- XPeng Deliveries Surge 3X in China, Should Tesla Be Worried?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Reddit Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside on Analyst Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.