Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Posts Earnings Results

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (41.75) (($0.54)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Biomedica had a negative net margin of 145.98% and a negative return on equity of 202.50%.

Oxford Biomedica Trading Up 0.2 %

LON OXB opened at GBX 279 ($3.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £296.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of GBX 187.83 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 455 ($5.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 319.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 379.08.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.

