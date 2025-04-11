Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) Trading 3.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Pamt Corp (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 51,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 27,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Pamt from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Pamt Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $296.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Pamt had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Research analysts forecast that Pamt Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pamt Company Profile

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

