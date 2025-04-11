Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

PAG stock opened at GBX 706.61 ($9.17) on Thursday. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 650.50 ($8.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 868 ($11.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 751.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 746.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a GBX 27.20 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman sold 259,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.93), for a total transaction of £1,988,265.60 ($2,580,822.43). Also, insider Peter Hill bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,176.60 ($1,527.26). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

