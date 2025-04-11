Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.55, but opened at $64.60. Pathward Financial shares last traded at $66.91, with a volume of 36,211 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 8,971.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

