Patrick W. Galley Buys 4,000 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) President Patrick W. Galley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,560.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,100. This trade represents a 36.36 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

