Patrick W. Galley Buys 4,000 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) President Patrick W. Galley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,560.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,100. This trade represents a 36.36 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.32%.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
