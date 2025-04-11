Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.25. 2,700,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,156,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $15,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 718,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $202,546,000 after purchasing an additional 540,219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

