PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. PENN Entertainment accounts for about 5.4% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

