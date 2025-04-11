Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 14889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.