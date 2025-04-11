Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 217.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,035 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Pfizer stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

