Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lowered by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 124,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.