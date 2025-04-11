Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $106.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as low as $91.18 and last traded at $92.51, with a volume of 4681518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.59.
PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66
Phillips 66 Trading Down 6.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.78.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 93.12%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips 66
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Marvell Gets Tariff Lifeline But Expect More Volatility
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Greenbrier: Don’t Buy It For Revenue Growth—Buy It For Margin
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- XPeng Deliveries Surge 3X in China, Should Tesla Be Worried?
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.