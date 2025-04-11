Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $106.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as low as $91.18 and last traded at $92.51, with a volume of 4681518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.59.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 6.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.78.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

