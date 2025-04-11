Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $106.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as low as $91.18 and last traded at $92.51, with a volume of 4681518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.59.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.
Phillips 66 Stock Down 6.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.78.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 93.12%.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
