PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CL King started coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Capmk raised shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.56. PHINIA has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $57.23.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PHINIA will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHINIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHINIA by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,424,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,810,000 after acquiring an additional 535,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,653,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PHINIA by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,866,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,928,000 after purchasing an additional 458,650 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP increased its holdings in PHINIA by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,417,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,261,000 after purchasing an additional 342,081 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PHINIA by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,120,000 after purchasing an additional 110,931 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

