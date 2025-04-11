Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires 336 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $546.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $662.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

