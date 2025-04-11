Phoenix Financial Ltd. Invests $4.73 Million in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 425,248 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 335.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 47,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MITK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Edward H. West bought 55,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $506,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,550. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.50 million, a PE ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.