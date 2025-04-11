Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 189 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 402.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $193.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.48.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

