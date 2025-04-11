Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 202 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in General Electric by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 914,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 732,799 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 158,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in General Electric by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 772,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,894,000 after buying an additional 545,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a 52 week low of $146.78 and a 52 week high of $214.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

