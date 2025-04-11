Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 574 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in McKesson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in McKesson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MCK opened at $678.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.60. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $733.64. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.00.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

