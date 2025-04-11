Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 9,022 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after buying an additional 4,211,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,423,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $438,690,000 after buying an additional 3,541,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after buying an additional 3,397,360 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,859,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

