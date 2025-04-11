Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 143,077 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,804,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 4,720 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $128,903.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,538.79. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $123,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,448.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PHR opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

