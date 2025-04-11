PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and traded as low as $17.76. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 3,994,611 shares.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 5.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
