PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and traded as low as $17.76. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 3,994,611 shares.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.