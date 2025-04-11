Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 647.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pinterest by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 8.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 234,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares in the company, valued at $920,081.48. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,497.84. This represents a 94.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.