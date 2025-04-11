Piper Sandler Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $74.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

