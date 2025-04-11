Piper Sandler Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $610.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $775.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.62.

META stock opened at $546.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $631.56 and a 200-day moving average of $609.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $250,596.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,125,777.76. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $6,300,738.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,793 shares in the company, valued at $38,154,349.31. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,453 shares of company stock worth $326,680,904 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

