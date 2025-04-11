Piper Sandler Cuts TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target to $7.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $239.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.10%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Avenir Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

