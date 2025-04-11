Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Trading boosted their target price on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. ON has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 349,789 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON by 96.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in ON by 54.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

