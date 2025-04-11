Piper Sandler Lowers Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $100.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $109.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 432.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 49,055 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 331.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 570.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

