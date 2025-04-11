Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,884 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $260,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pool by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $305.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.34 and a 200-day moving average of $349.59. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $284.28 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

