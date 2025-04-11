Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Acquires 400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48,382 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 401,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100,311 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALL opened at $190.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $156.66 and a 52-week high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.