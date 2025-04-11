Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,993,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after buying an additional 655,457 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,791,000 after acquiring an additional 417,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $343.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.46. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

