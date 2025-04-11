Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,723,000 after purchasing an additional 329,473 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 394.0% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $358.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

