Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Sells 244 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $353.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

