Promising 5G Stocks Worth Watching – April 10th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Monolithic Power Systems, and Cadence Design Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in developing, manufacturing, or implementing fifth-generation wireless technology. These companies range from network providers and telecommunications equipment manufacturers to chipmakers, and they stand to benefit from the faster speeds, improved connectivity, and enhanced network capabilities that 5G technology offers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $33.33. 19,615,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,365,576. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,142,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,990,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $11.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.88. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $73.02 on Thursday, reaching $488.82. The company had a trading volume of 479,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,922. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $613.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.60. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $16.01 on Thursday, reaching $248.64. The stock had a trading volume of 905,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,898. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

