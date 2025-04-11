ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.19 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 17,073,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 6,417,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.
ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89.
ProShares Short S&P500 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500
ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short S&P500
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.