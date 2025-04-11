ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.19 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 17,073,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 6,417,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89.

ProShares Short S&P500 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,319,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 85.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 371,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 171,418 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 208,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 81,033 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,112,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,072,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

