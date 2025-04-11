ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading Up 16.1% – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) rose 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.43 and last traded at $72.22. Approximately 6,056,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 2,670,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.
The company has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3172 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.
