ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading Up 16.1% – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) rose 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.43 and last traded at $72.22. Approximately 6,056,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 2,670,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3172 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDOW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

