Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Ned S. Holmes Sells 500 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $31,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,090.30. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 5.0 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 113,516.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8,212.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69,313 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

