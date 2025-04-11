Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

