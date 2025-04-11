PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PVH were worth $126,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $721,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PVH by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,260 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 179,164.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 759,656 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 680,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,015,000 after purchasing an additional 316,876 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

PVH Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

