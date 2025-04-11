Q1 EPS Estimate for First Majestic Silver Reduced by Analyst

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

AG stock opened at C$8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.36. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.23 and a 1-year high of C$11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0057 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.19%.

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

