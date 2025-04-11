Q2 EPS Forecast for Moelis & Company Reduced by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 6.6 %

MC opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.53. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in Moelis & Company by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,762. The trade was a 26.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,390. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.73%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.