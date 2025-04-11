Q3 Earnings Forecast for Bio-Techne Issued By KeyCorp

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W cut Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,336.96. This trade represents a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,654,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $44,479,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,335,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,216,000 after purchasing an additional 495,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $30,047,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

