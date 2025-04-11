Q4 EPS Estimates for Lycos Energy Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Lycos Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Lycos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lycos Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

LCX opened at C$1.70 on Friday. Lycos Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.83. The stock has a market cap of C$90.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.53.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

