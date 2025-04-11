Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,365 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,425. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

