Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 5,060 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 61,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,730,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $31,508,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 490,829 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AQN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.7 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -14.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

