Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 697 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $22,778,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $3,920,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

