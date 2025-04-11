Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Yelp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Price Performance

Yelp stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,984.12. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $36,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,426.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,667. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

