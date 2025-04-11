Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $74,000 Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nabors Industries by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 15.5 %

NBR stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.49. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $105.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

