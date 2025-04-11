Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 5,108 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

